Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Rises By 230.8%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Aalberts has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $65.40.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

