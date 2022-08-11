Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Expands By 1,440.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ACSAY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Announces Dividend
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.
