Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 84.4%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
About Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adventus Mining (ADVZF)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.