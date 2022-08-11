Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Declines By 84.4%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

