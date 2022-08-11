Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 77.5%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the July 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.0 days.
AGF Management Price Performance
AGFMF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Read More
