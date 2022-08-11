Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 77.4%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 772,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

