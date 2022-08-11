Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 77.4%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 772,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
AGRX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.