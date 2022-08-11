Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 96.8%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AAGIY opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

