Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Drops By 48.3%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ainos Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Ainos has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 802.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

