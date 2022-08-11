Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Expands By 671.1%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 671.1% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Anhui Conch Cement Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5973 per share. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

