Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Rises By 1,642.9%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 1,642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAB. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,896,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,182,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
ACAB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.
