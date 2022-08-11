Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 4,850.0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 4,850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 3.6 %
CODYY opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
