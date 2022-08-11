Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 4,850.0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 4,850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 3.6 %

CODYY opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($79.59) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.