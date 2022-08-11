Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rises By 5,166.7%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 5,166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

E.On stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

EONGY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

