Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Declines By 69.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance
Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edoc Acquisition (ADOCW)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.