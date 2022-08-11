Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Declines By 69.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

