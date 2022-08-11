Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Grows By 3,300.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Elis has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

