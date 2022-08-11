Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Expands By 9,900.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHOF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Hotel Chocolat Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.