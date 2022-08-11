Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Rises By 2,850.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KCDMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

