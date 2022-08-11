Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 72.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.
SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 81.78%.
SCWorx Company Profile
SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.
