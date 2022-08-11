Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 82.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 686.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.117 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

