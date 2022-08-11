Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

