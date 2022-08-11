Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Signature Bank stock opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

