SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 129.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 85,875 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.