SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLRC. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.06.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
