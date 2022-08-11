Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Critical Analysis

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 4 4 0 2.50 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smith & Nephew and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadre has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.20 $524.00 million N/A N/A Cadre $427.29 million 2.16 $12.66 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Cadre.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cadre pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Cadre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.