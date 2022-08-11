Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.73. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Solera National Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.
Solera National Bancorp Company Profile
Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.
