Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

