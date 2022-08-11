SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 11.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) traded down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $94.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.97. 17,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 812,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

