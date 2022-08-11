Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SWK opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.