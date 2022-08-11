Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rent the Runway and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus target price of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 118.11%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Star Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.8% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and Star Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.64 -$211.80 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.24 $87.74 million $1.20 8.03

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Star Group beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2021, the company served approximately 422,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 71,100 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,700 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

