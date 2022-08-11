Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starry Group traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. 3,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 710,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

