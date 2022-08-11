STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STE. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NYSE STE opened at $210.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

