Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

