Stifel Firstegy Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ)

Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TNZ opened at C$2.00 on Monday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.