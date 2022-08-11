Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and traded as high as C$6.27. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 4,998 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The firm has a market cap of C$427.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.