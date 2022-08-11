Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 33,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11% compared to the typical volume of 30,497 call options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

KRE opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

