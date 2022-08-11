StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

