StockNews.com Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sell

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.
Equifax Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE EFX opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.94. Equifax has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 29.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 967,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 220,143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.9% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
