StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 2.2 %

UAMY opened at $0.51 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

