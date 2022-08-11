StockNews.com Lowers Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to Hold

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %
Honeywell International stock opened at $197.23 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $234.68.
About Honeywell International
