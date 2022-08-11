StockNews.com Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Buy

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
