Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $48.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $22.53 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $881.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

