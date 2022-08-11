Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 32.33%.

SMMF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

