Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.
Summit Materials Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
