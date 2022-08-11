Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 230,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 457,799 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 128,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

