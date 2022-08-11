Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.
Summit Materials Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
