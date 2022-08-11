Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 230,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 457,799 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 128,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

