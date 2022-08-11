Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

