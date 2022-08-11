Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.66. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2,182,836 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Talon Metals Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market cap of C$484.53 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

