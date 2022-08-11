TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Critical Comparison

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.40 $2.64 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.33 $2.62 million $0.36 27.08

Analyst Ratings

TC Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Seacoast Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings for TC Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65% First Seacoast Bancorp 12.02% 3.56% 0.43%

Summary

TC Bancshares beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp engages in the federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding of Federal Savings Bank. The firm offers personal, business, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

