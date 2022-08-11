TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TCRR opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

