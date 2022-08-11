TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of TCRR opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

