Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.
TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of TDOC opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
