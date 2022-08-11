Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of TDOC opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

