TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $34.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

