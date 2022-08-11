TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $34.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of TIXT stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
