Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.23

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.23 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 146.33 ($1.77). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 864,478 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.46.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

