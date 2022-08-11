Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

