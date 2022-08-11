Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

